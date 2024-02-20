He Popocatepetl volcanoknown as Don Goyo, starred in a strong explosion that generated an impressive fumarole visible from various points in the Valley of Mexicoor, the afternoon of this Tuesday, February 20.

The moment of the strong fumarole of Popocatépetl, which took place at 6:25 p.m. this Tuesday, was filmed by various cameras, especially the one that Webcams de México installed in front of the volcano and which has left spectacular views.

The Popocatépetl volcano expelled water vapor and ash, reaching a fumarole approximately 1,500 meters high in a south-southwest direction. In the last 24 hours, the volcano has recorded 27 exhalations and 939 minutes of high frequency and low to very low amplitude tremor.

Current status of the volcanic alert traffic light

However, despite the natural spectacle, the volcanic alert traffic light remains Yellow Phase 2indicating moderate eruptive activity, but inviting the population to remain alert due to the constant fall of ash.

Given this situation, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) insists on the importance of do not try to climb the volcanosince explosions can throw incandescent fragments, as has been evidenced in recent events.

In addition, it is recommended to respect the exclusion radius of 12 kilometers from the crater; Being inside this area is not safe. In situations of heavy rain, it is advisable to move away from the bottom of the ravines due to the risk of mud and debris flows.