The Colombian midfielder James Rodriguezformer Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, apologized to São Paulo and will finally stay at the Brazilian club this year, weeks after he asked for the termination of his contract.

“He apologized, he wants to play for São Paulo”stated this Tuesday the technical coordinator of the São Paulo team, Muricy Ramalho, in a live interview with two Brazilian journalists.

The manager praised the behavior of the Colombian international, whom he praised for “never” leaving training and “always fulfilling his obligations”, despite his initial desire to leave the Morumbí Tricolor.

James Rodríguez and Thiago Carpini

“They are very good people on a day-to-day basis with the players and, of course, we understand their apology. He wants to play again for São Paulo and we cannot leave aside a star like him. He spoke to the coach, asked for forgiveness and we understood,” he explained.

On February 7, James, with a contract valid until June 2025, asked to leave after just seven months in the team in which he enjoyed very few minutes on the field. During this period in the ranks of the São Paulo team he added the 2023 Brazilian Cup to his extensive record, although he did not play any minutes in the two final games against Flamengo.

Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

São Paulo also won the Brazilian Super Cup on February 4 against Palmeiras, although James did not travel with the delegation for that final and by then he was already training alone, which triggered speculation about his possible departure. However, in an unexpected twist of the script, the 32-year-old former Everton and Olympiacos player has thought better of it and has decided to stay at least one more season at São Paulo, one of the most traditional clubs in Brazil.

“Something good is coming,” said the midfielder in a message published on his social networks this Tuesday and accompanied by a photograph of him training with a São Paulo bib.

SPORTS AND EFE

