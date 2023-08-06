In her first competition in nearly two years, gymnastics superstar simone

bills dazzled this Saturday at the event US Classic conquering the trophy and exciting their fans with a possible participation in the Olympic Games of Paris-2024.

Biles, who took a break after the Tokyo Games in 2021 to care for her mental health, gave a fabulous, beaming performance to the cheers of 11,000 fans in Hoffman Estates, just outside Chicago (Illinois).

Sensational

“I felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened in the last year,” Biles told CNBC. “I came back and did what I was training for, so I’m very happy with the result.”

The prodigious athlete of Columbus, OH she obtained the best scores in the vault, floor exercise and balance beam and the third in the uneven bars, to prevail in the contest with a total of 59,100 points.

Although she has not confirmed her desire to compete in a third Olympic Games in Paris, her spectacular performance on Saturday at age 26 may be a first step in that direction. This event was the last chance to qualify for the United States National Championships which will be held from August 24 to 27 in San Jose (California).

“We’re still making strides,” Biles said when asked about Paris. “My main goal was this and then the Championships and then we’ll look to the World Cups and then we’ll see.”

‘I’m good’

“At the moment I’m going in the right direction, but I still have to work on myself. I’m going to continue with my therapy. I’m going to put myself first,” stressed the gymnast, who in May married American football player Jonathan Owens . “Somehow I always knew that I would come back as soon as Tokyo happened,” she said.

“This time I do it for me (…) I have worked a lot on myself and I believe in myself a little more. It’s about going back and starting to take those first steps again,” she added.

The decision to take a long break after Tokyo, where he was the victim of a dangerous on-air disorientation phenomenon known as “twisties”, was seen as a watershed moment in combating prejudice around mental health in the sport of elite.

