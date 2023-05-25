The prolegomena of the match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano They became a show of support for the Brazilian Vinicius Junior after the latest episode of racism last Sunday at Mestalla, with a banner of support and his teammates wearing his shirt to jump onto the pitch.

“We are all Vinícius, enough is enough”, was the message chosen by the Grada Fans located in the south end on a giant banner that also included a shirt with the number ’20’ of the Brazilian.

In addition, all his teammates, including the Hispanic-Dominican Mariano Diazwho was left out of the call, jumped onto the field of play with Vinícius Junior’s shirt and photographed themselves together, from behind.

Players and the public from the Santiago Bernabéu accompanied him with applause while ‘Vini’ left the changing room tunnel, without stepping on the pitch, dressed for the street, with a serious face, to thank the support by raising the thumb of his right hand to the stands

After this, Vinícius went to the box to watch the game with the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perezwho on Monday, after the racist insults he suffered at Mestalla in the match between Valencia and Real Madrid, met with his footballer to convey his affection and explain the steps the club was going to take to defend him.

In addition, before the start of the match, the starting players of both teams posed next to a banner, promoted by LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Higher Sports Council along with the slogan “Racists, out of football”.

#NOW | The fans of #Real Madrid they sympathized with #vinicius Jr. 📌 20 minutes into the first half, the fans applauded in support of the Brazilian striker 🇧🇷 🗣️ “Vini, Vini”, the entire Bernabéu stadium shoutedpic.twitter.com/D3anQVdWPs — double yellow ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@okdobleamarilla) May 24, 2023

EFE