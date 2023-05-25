The range of Alfa Romeo it will soon also welcome a new B-segment SUV. The Alfa Romeo will launch this new model in 2024 but already in a few months we could know some official details about this car. This was confirmed by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the head of Alfa design, who in a long interview on the future of the Arese-based carmaker spoke about the future of the brand and some models including the compact car that will be born in Poland.

The first images of the new Alfa Romeo in September

During the chat with the Spanish section of Auto Bildthe Alfa Romeo creative spoke about the four models that the Italian brand of Stellantis will launch in the coming years, underlining that already in the month of September we will see the first images of the Alfa Romeo’s future B-SUV. It is not clear whether it will be some teasers or an official unveil but what is certain is that after the summer we will have some official information on this model. Maybe even a name after Jean-Philippe Imparato definitively ruled out that this model could be called Brenner.

Polish Alfa Romeo

This model will be very important for Alfa Romeo: in addition to being part of the B segment, the Alfa Romeo will have the first fully electric Alfa Romeo in its range, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, will allow traditional variants to be combined with the full electric vehicle.

The engine and the versions

The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes.

Photo: web rendering