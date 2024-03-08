It was not a good day for the Colombian Santiago Buitrago in Paris Nice. The sixth stage was carried out between Sisteron and La Colle-sur-Loup of 198 kilometers, but he fell and arrived two minutes and 39 seconds at the finish line.

This Friday the victory went to Mattias Skjelmosewho won with a time of 4 h 36 min 51 s, while the American Brandon McNulty is the new leader of the French competition.

Egan Bernal He is still in the fight, he came among the best and remains sixth in the general classification.

The hit

29 kilometers from the finish line, Primoz Roglic He launched a fierce attack and took Buitrago, but the Bogota runner had bad luck. When there were 25 km left to go, the Colombian team member Bahrain He fell on a curve and stayed.

Fortunately, he did not have serious health problems, but he did lose important seconds. When he was close to the lot he had to change bicycles and that hurt him much more.

Santiago Buitrago could not escape the lost time and now in the general standings he was in 14th place and 2 min 33 s behind McNulty, the team's leading runner UAE Emirates.