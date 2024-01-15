The turmoil in the Red Sea has a widespread impact on markets, with escalating risks in a region vital to global trade, starting with attacks targeting commercial ships and the subsequent repercussions, in terms of shipping companies being forced to divert, and then launching air strikes by the United States and Britain. And other developments that have increased the fears and uncertainty that the global economy is suffering from.
#Red #Sea #turbulence #enhances #sparkle #gold
Sea disruption: US dragging EU into big conflict in Middle East
The United States is involving European countries, including Italy and Germany, in participating in a military operation against the pro-Iranian...
Leave a Reply