Guadalupe y Calvo, Chih.- The community of Cinco Llagas in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo has seen an increase in insecurity, which has led several residents to abandon the area.

Recent photos and videos show a caravan of cars leaving the community, reflecting residents’ concerns.

In recent days, the community has reported clashes between armed groups and a siege in the town.

The Attorney General’s Office has responded to the problem by deploying personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and State Public Security.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui has confirmed that an operation has been implemented to address the situation, including the provision of humanitarian aid and measures to reduce the clashes.

“We already have a presence in the community of Cinco Llagas due to the clashes and the risk faced by the population,” said Jáuregui.

The situation will also be discussed at the next security meeting to coordinate further efforts.