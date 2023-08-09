In the early hours of this Tuesday, August 8, the women of the Colombian National Team made history, after beating Jamaica 1-0, the ‘Superpowers’ gave the country qualification for the quarterfinals for the first time.

Thanks to a great goal from Catalina Usme, the top scorer of the national team brought the sport to a new level, the video of her score quickly went viral on social networks.

Goal Catalina Usme, Colombia team defeated Jamaica and was established, for the first time, among the 8 best teams in the FIFA World Cup for seniors. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/AmTUc29xOY — pedreros23 🌎 (@pedreros23) August 8, 2023

“So many things go through my head that I can’t describe what I’m feeling,” Usme said at the end of the match. “There are years of loving this, of fighting, of everything, of falls, of getting up again and today getting a step to such an important instance… God is incredible with us,” he added.

When does Colombia play the quarterfinal match?



Colombia’s next rival will be England, who also overcame a tough challenge by eliminating Nigeria. The game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and extra time and then the English qualified for the penalty kicks.

It will be the second time that Colombia and England meet in a senior women’s World Cup. They already did it on June 17, 2015, in the last match of both teams in the group stage of the World Cup in Canada.

The next match of the National Team will be this Saturday, at the Australia stadium, in Sydney, starting at 8:30 pm local time (5:30 in the morning in Colombia).

