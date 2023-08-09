Home page politics

In the war with Russia, Ukraine soon wants to use new weapon systems. According to the military secret service, it is testing the SpyGun drone at the front.

KIEV – Ukraine is testing a new drone at the front in the war against Russia. This was announced by the DIU military intelligence service on its Telegram channel. The so-called SpyGun drone was basically designed for reconnaissance, but should also be able to be used in combat, i.e. have the ability to shoot ammunition.

According to the DIU, engineers and designers from Ukraine are said to have developed the drone together with soldiers from the Ukrainian army. The project was initiated by the Ukrainian entrepreneur Yuriy Golik and the former tennis player and current soldier Serhiy Stachowskyj.

Ukraine tests new drone: Flexible system, but particularly inexpensive

A SpyGun system consists of two unmanned aerial vehicles and a ground control station. According to the military intelligence service, the reconnaissance drone has a modern radio control system with a particularly high level of protection against interference from electronic warfare, and the range is up to 50 kilometers.

The system should be able to work with particularly little energy, which is partly due to the particularly good aerodynamics. This allows the SpyGun drone to cover parts of the route with the engine switched off. In addition, the drone has a comeback function, so it should fly back to the starting point without being controlled.

Recorded material is saved on a built-in storage medium. Overall, the system should be inexpensive and relatively easy to manufacture. According to the DIU, the drone should be “invisible” in the sky thanks to its simple structure.

The secret service states an operating time of up to 160 minutes, the maximum flight altitude is said to be 1500 meters. The system is equipped, among other things, with a commercially available GoPro. The DIU did not announce when the tests at the front should be completed. (fmu)