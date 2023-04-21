Lola Beltran He continues to be an icon of ranchera music, because despite having died several years ago, his anecdotes are still remembered, one of them was the time that he sang tremendous corrido to Maria Felix on her birthday, leaving her very emotional, since her voice hooked anyone.

Maria the Bandit was the song that Lola Beltrán sang to María Félix, who was her friend for a long time, that is why on her birthday she sang a tremendous song with which the party felt very happy, because she loved being praised by other television stars.

In the video you can see the Mexican singer dedicating all of this topic, while María Félix stares at her with a look of pride, something that shocked her fans, who cannot believe that the two women were friends, since They were the icons of the time in our country.

“It was very short for me, I was barely excited… It’s a treat to see these two great stars of Mexico, María Bonita and Lola la Grande”, “Please! The complete video… such a show Lola Beltrán, María Félix. Who else will have been at that table. What a face María, please those cheekbones, the skin”, “Lola Beltrán seems to be singing glued to the microphone but in fact the microphone is the one who wants to be close to her voice, impressive. María Félix beautiful as always”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the first to die was Lola Beltrán on March 24, 1996, the victim of a pulmonary thromboembolism, while María Félix left this world on April 8, 2002 in Mexico City.