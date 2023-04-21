The Sudanese young man, Muhammad Jali, chose to go to the social networking site “Facebook” to publish an impressive message to his two brothers, who are standing on two different fronts in the war.

It appears from his speech that his older brother (Musab) is fighting in the ranks of the Sudanese Armed Forces, while his younger brother (Jacob) belongs to the Rapid Support Forces.

The first message was published last Tuesday, that is, 4 days after the start of the clashes, and it said: “To my brother Musab Jali in the armed forces, last night, God blessed our younger brother in the Rapid Support Forces, Jacob Jali (father of Jak), with a son, and until now he does not know about that.”

And he added: “If he falls captive in your hands, or you fall captive in his hand, tell him this news.” He continued, “I ask God to protect you both in this battle, in which I see the only loser.”

Late in the same day, Muhammad published another post, in which he expressed his thanks to the followers for their wide interaction with his influential message, and also announced that he was able to communicate with his two brothers.

He said, “Thank you for your noble feeling and interaction with my regular message to my brothers, which was motivated by longing and anxiety.”

He explained: “Praise be to God, I contacted my two brothers, who are in good health, and they were happy at the news of the newborn, and they agreed to name him for my person (Muhammad). They also mocked my anxiety and told me that they were fighting according to their convictions, and I respected that despite my opposition.”

Today, Thursday, the Sudanese youth published another message, but this time, it was addressed to his critics, who expressed their refusal to turn social sites into distress pages.

In his message, he said: “The advocates of war do not defeat you by turning your page into a page for help, which is your weakness or unjustified neutrality. Now there is no national battle we are fighting, but rather a battle between the people of the same country, between whom the interests of the government are dispersed, and they hunt in murky waters the owners of privileges that have been lost since For a long time, do not swallow the bait of regionalism and tribalism in return for the national instruments that they distribute.”

On the other hand, a large number of followers expressed their admiration for the step taken by Muhammad, despite describing his message as “painful”, because it reveals the division that Sudan suffers from.

And “Sky News Arabia” confirmed the content of the published messages, through one of Muhammad’s friends, Abdul Malik Musa.