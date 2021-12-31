Seven fireworks displays lit the sky of Abu Dhabi, at midnight on New Year’s Eve, over Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Beach Club on Saadiyat Island, Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and Madinat Zayed in my areas. The eye and pterygium.

Al Maryah Island, the integrated destination for business and modern life in Abu Dhabi, hosted a live concert on New Year’s Eve, featuring the brightest stars of the Arab song, including Hussain Al Jasmi, Elissa and Balqis, in the southern plaza area of ​​the island, while Bollywood star Atif Aslam sang his best works at Al Ittihad Arena on Yas Island. .

The award-winning international DJ, David Guetta, also gave a virtual concert, which was broadcast live from the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

As for Dubai, which is one of the most prominent cities that the world awaits to witness its celebrations of the New Year, the “Eve of Wonder” evening, at the “Burj Khalifa”, which provided amazing festive experiences, celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and the New Year.

As the midnight falls, the highly anticipated fireworks displays on the world’s tallest tower, with a spectacular display of laser lights, accompanied the dancing show of the Dubai Fountain.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai included fun activities and fireworks displays, which ensured the enjoyment of all family members, while adding an enthusiastic atmosphere, before the countdown to the beginning of the new year began.

During the New Year’s celebrations in Dubai, the opportunity to watch a larger number of fireworks displays, which this year reached 36 displays, was organized in 29 locations in separate areas in Dubai.