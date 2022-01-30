After more than five hours of play, Rafa Nadal has managed to beat the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open: 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5. It is the second time that the Spaniard manages to win the Melbourne tournament, a championship that has been resisting him since 2009. In this way, Nadal, at 35 years old, becomes the tennis player with the most Greats in his career. honors Since he won his first Roland Garros in 2005, there have been 21 trophies he has lifted, ahead of Federer and Djokovic with 20 wins each.

