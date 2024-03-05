In Michoacán, a accident in the 21st Century Highway, specifically at kilometer 252, near the Infiernillo dam. According to reports, a pipe-type trailer and several vehicles were involved in the accident; video shows at least one trailer catching fire.

Local authorities, including Lazaro Cardenas and the Unión Guerrero, are on site providing support, so far the runway is temporarily closed, while the rescue services put out the fire.

To date, no injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the accidentalthough more information is expected as the investigation progresses.

The 21st Century Highway, which connects the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas with other important roads in Mexico, is a route traveled daily by hundreds of trailers transporting goods. However, this road is also known among drivers and locals as the “Highway of Death”due to the frequency of accidents that occur in it, some of which result in human tragedies.

The Michoacán Civil Protection team has initially communicated about the accident through its social media account, asking drivers to take extreme precautions due to the temporary closure of the road to allow for cleaning and recovery work.

If you are en route from Lazaro Cardenas toward Morelia or from Uruapan towards Lázaro Cárdenas, patience is recommended, as the road will remain closed for an indeterminate time. In the meantime, it is advisable to explore alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delays on your journey.