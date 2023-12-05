The hero of the shot was the “unlucky” goalkeeper Daniel Hoyer Fernandez, whose goal was described by some as the worst own goal in football history.

During the derby match between Hamburg and Saint Pauli, at the top of the second division of the German League, the fatal mistake came a few days ago.

This mistake occurred when goalkeeper Fernandez did not handle a pass from his fellow defender, which approached the goal line. Instead of shooting it away or passing it, the goalkeeper hit it forcefully into his own net, scoring a goal that will be immortalized in the history of the Hamburg derby for many years to come.

Comments varied between those who sympathized with Fernandez and those who mocked the goal, which was described as the worst own goal in history.