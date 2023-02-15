Every February 14, a man, nicknamed “The Enamored Soldier” is noted on the main streets or avenues of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. And it is that, he never goes unnoticed, because he is dressed as a soldier and carries a bouquet of flowers in his hands. The motif is wrapped in a sad and moving love story.

It was through the TikTok social network that a woman shared the man’s video and shared her story. She narrates that not only this person can see the February 14th, but also on various dates of the year. The citizens have named it the soldier in lovewho has gone viral for his sad love story.

The woman who records it says that she stops with her flower bouquet and soldier dress because he is waiting for the love of his life, who would have ended his relationship with him and never saw her again, yet he is still waiting for her to marry her.

According to comments from people living in Nuevo Laredohe has been nicknamed “The Soldier in Love” for 30 years, who met a woman named Cecilia but ended it and he continues to wait for her and to be reciprocated.

They say that last year he was seen twice; the first on February 14 of last year, where he made an appearance on a cruise ship dressed as a soldier and with his inevitable bouquet of flowers. The second time, nine months later, he surprised many when he appeared one day after a violent event in the city.

He video that has recently gone viral has received many divided opinions, among those who believe that this act is about true and sincere love, while others believe that it is about obsession and harassment towards the woman the soldier in love is waiting for.

