(Reuters) – Nubank shares soared in New York on Wednesday after reporting adjusted net income of $113.8 million for the fourth quarter of last year, up from $63 million in the third quarter and $3.2 million in the same period. 2021 period.

The number considers the accounting effect of the termination of a term that provided for the payment of a bonus to founder David Vélez if aggressive targets for the appreciation of the bank’s shares were achieved, called CSA by Nubank.

In net terms, the profit of Nubank, the fifth largest financial institution in Brazil, was 58 million dollars in the last three months of last year.

By 1:52 pm, the stock was up 7% at $5.35. At the maximum so far, they reached $5.44.

Analysts at Itaú BBA said that the result exceeded their expectations and raised the recommendation of the shares to “market perform”, setting a new target price for the end of 2023 at 5.5 dollars, from 3.1 dollars previously.

“Despite the still high valuations and long-term issues, expectations seem adjusted and we recognize the positive evolution of revenues”, said Pedro Leduc and team in a report sent to clients this Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)