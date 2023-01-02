Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Video: the shocking moment when two helicopters collided in Australia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in World
0


close

Accident in Australia

Accident in Australia

Accident in Australia

The incident left four people dead and three others injured.

Four people were killed and three others seriously injured when two helicopters collided mid-air on Australia’s tourist Gold Coast Monday, authorities said.

A helicopter was capsized on the sand a few meters from the shore. Its rotors are a short distance away, according to images from the public network ABC.

The other helicopter appeared to be largely intact at the scene of the crash, which is near the popular Sea World marine theme park. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the area.

“When they collided, they crashed and came to rest on the sandbank outside the Sea World complex,” Queensland Police Service Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told a news conference.

“As a result of that, four people lost their lives. Three others are in critical condition at the hospital,” he added.

The Australian Transport Safety Office launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

AFP



