Video: the shocking moment when two helicopters collided in Australia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Accident in Australia
Accident in Australia
The incident left four people dead and three others injured.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 2, 2023, 10:19 AM
Four people were killed and three others seriously injured when two helicopters collided mid-air on Australia’s tourist Gold Coast Monday, authorities said.
A helicopter was capsized on the sand a few meters from the shore. Its rotors are a short distance away, according to images from the public network ABC.
The other helicopter appeared to be largely intact at the scene of the crash, which is near the popular Sea World marine theme park. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the area.
“When they collided, they crashed and came to rest on the sandbank outside the Sea World complex,” Queensland Police Service Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told a news conference.
“As a result of that, four people lost their lives. Three others are in critical condition at the hospital,” he added.
The Australian Transport Safety Office launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.
AFP
January 2, 2023, 10:19 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #shocking #moment #helicopters #collided #Australia
Leave a Reply