In one of the futsal fields of the Il Faro sports club, in the Portuense area of ​​Rome, a group of Roma boys train every Thursday. This is Real Zigan, a team born on the initiative of the cartoonist Gipi and coached by Enrico Zanchini, which is taking its first steps. “I wanted to come up with something that would give meaning to the days of these kids who had too much free time. They are all animated by a great passion for football and so I thought of forming a team – explains Gipi – They live in a field on the outskirts of Rome, in housing units that we can imagine. Some are without parents, grappling with legal problems. Some work, some study, some don’t. I don’t want to mythologize Roma culture, but I always wonder what I would have done in their place”. The eldest is just over 30 years old, the youngest is 15 and in between so much passion for the game of football and its champions, from those who dream of taking a picture with Lionel Messi to those who never forget Francesco Totti’s gestures. “They have a great desire to play and have opportunities. Being among them is really fun – says Mr. Zanchini – There is a great desire to be part of the Italian community, to want to be Italian even formally, to study, to work to escape a fate that seems to be inevitable”.By Luca Pellegrini



