Nacreous clouds, also known as mother-of-pearl clouds, are one of the highest clouds in the atmosphere and often form in cool conditions.
These clouds were spotted in the sky of Scotland on Sunday evening and Monday morning, and many people were keen to document their beauty with pictures and videos spread on social media.
What are psoriatic clouds?
- These clouds take the form of large thin disks, reflecting bright colors.
- They are called “Nacreous clouds,” and the Old English word “Nacre” means “mother of pearl,” according to the UK Met Office.
- “Their colors are reminiscent of the colors reflected from a thin layer of oil over water, an effect known as ‘iridescence’,” the office said.
How are they formed?
- Clouds form in the lower atmosphere, above the polar regions, when the sun is below the horizon.
- The ice particles then form shell clouds, and these ice particles are much smaller than those that make up natural clouds..
- The sun’s rays are then reflected off these tiny ice particles, which bring out their different colours.
- “Because of their height and the curvature of the Earth’s surface, these clouds are illuminated by sunlight from below the horizon and reflect them on the ground, shining brilliantly before dawn and after dusk,” according to the Met Office.
- Shell clouds tend to form in very cold and dry weather conditions, and are rarely seen in the UK.
