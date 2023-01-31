Nacreous clouds, also known as mother-of-pearl clouds, are one of the highest clouds in the atmosphere and often form in cool conditions.

These clouds were spotted in the sky of Scotland on Sunday evening and Monday morning, and many people were keen to document their beauty with pictures and videos spread on social media.

What are psoriatic clouds?

These clouds take the form of large thin disks, reflecting bright colors .

They are called “Nacreous clouds,” and the Old English word “Nacre” means “mother of pearl,” according to the UK Met Office.

“Their colors are reminiscent of the colors reflected from a thin layer of oil over water, an effect known as ‘iridescence’,” the office said.

How are they formed?