The success of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass could be a “dangerous message” for authoritarian leaders around the world, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on January 31.

“The message will be that if they use military force, they can achieve their goals,” he said during a visit to the Iruma military base of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Footage of Stoltenberg’s speech was published by Reuters on its YouTube channel.

Stoltenberg is in Japan on an official visit. On January 31, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Last weekend, the NATO Secretary General visited South Korea, where he held several bilateral meetings with the country’s leadership.

On December 10, 2022, Stoltenberg said that the conflict in Ukraine could turn into a full-scale direct clash between Russia and NATO. He admitted that things could “go terribly wrong.”

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Western countries are deliberately aggravating the situation in the world and multiplying chaos. The head of state pointed out that in this way the Western elites seek to maintain their dominance.

In October, Stoltenberg also noted that a Russian victory in the conflict in Ukraine would be a defeat for NATO. Meanwhile, he stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance is not part of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia continues the special operation that began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the Donbass due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.