In Spain the goal of Ramon Rodriguez It has earned all the newspaper covers and television news images.

‘Moncho’ was the big star of matchday eight of the LaLiga Hypermotion between Real Valladolid and Burgos.

From another planet

The score of 3-0 was in favor of the Pucelanos, but the victory and the other two goals were the least of it.

It is a goal that will remain in the history books of the best first and second division goals.

“In the 41st minute of the game and with the score 1-0 after the first goal of Marcos de Sousa For Valladolid, Ramón Rodríguez, better known as ‘Monchu’, pulled a magic trick out of his hat that put all of José Zorrilla on his feet,” says 20minutos.es

And he added: “When everyone thought it was going to be just another corner kick, the Blanquivioleta midfielder presented his candidacy for the best goal of the season – and in the history of LaLiga – with an authentic Olympic goal from the left corner of the Expensive goal. After the goal, madness took over the local fans and the Pucelano stadium became a real party.”

The media stated: “Pezzolano’s team closed the match with a third goal, the work of Víctor Meseguer in the 68th minute of the match. With this victory, Real Valladolid adds its third consecutive victory (Cartagena, Oviedo and Burgos) and is just one point away from the Playoff zone for promotion to the first division.”

