Qatar according to Pirelli

“Formula 1 returns to Qatar two years after its debut in 2021. In a certain sense, the one scheduled for the weekend is almost a debutboth because the current single-seaters are very different from those used two years ago, and because the Lusail International Circuit track has been completely resurfaced as well as the curbs have been modified – Mario Isola’s analysis – on paper the characteristics of the track have remained unchanged, with a main straight just over a kilometer long and 16 corners, but it is clear that the changes that have occurred in these two years make the data collected in the first edition of this Grand Prix relatively significant”.

“In terms of tire severity, Lusail is a very demanding circuit, comparable to Silverstone and Suzuka: it is no coincidence that the trio of compounds chosen for this race is the same, namely C1-C2-C3. There are different types of curves, most at medium and high speed. The series of corners between 12 and 14 is quite reminiscent of Turn 8 of the Istanbul circuit, one of the most demanding on the tires in the recent history of Formula 1, and is one of the decisive points for obtaining a good lap time. The fact that eleven of the 16 corners are right-handed places particular strain on the left side of the car, especially the front corner, but the energy levels recorded on the tires in 2021 were still quite well balanced between the two axles.”

“What will make the Qatar Grand Prix even more challenging for us, the teams and the drivers, will be the fact that this weekend will see the return of the Sprint format. There will therefore only be one hour of free practice available on Friday to decide on the set-up and evaluate the behavior of the tires over the long distance, moreover scheduled when there will still be the sun warming the asphalt while qualifying and the two races they will be played at night. All the elements are therefore there for an interesting weekend and, who knows, a harbinger of some surprises: those who can adapt better and quickly to the track could acquire an important advantage”.