Video: The moment Eminem takes a knee at the Super Bowl

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Eminem kneeling at the Super Bowl
Screenshot
Eminem kneeling at the Super Bowl
The incident was recorded at the halftime show. Here we show you.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 13, 2022, 10:47 PM
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were the artists who took over the stage at the 56th edition of the Super Bowl.
(Eminem knelt in the Super Bowl: what does it mean?)
As it painted from the beginning, the show was a true tribute to American rap. Initially, Snoop Doggdecked out in a blue suit, and Dr. Dre stole the show with a performance of their hit ‘The Next Episode’.
Then the turn was for Mary J. Blige, who greatly moved the public. But Kendrick Lammar’s performance with ‘Dr. Dre day’ was the one with the best montageaccording to comments on networks.
Eminem followed the rapper trail with his ‘hit’ ‘Lose yourself’ and, beyond his great performance, his image kneeling, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, against racism and police violence, aroused all praise.
From what has been known, the organization of the event would have prohibited that gesture. In fact, in the memory of American football fans is what happened to the ‘quarterback’ Colin Kaepernick, who, after making the same sign in 2016, strangely had his career come to an end.
(In context: Who is Colin Kaepernick, the activist NFL player?)
SPORTS
February 13, 2022, 10:47 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #moment #Eminem #takes #knee #Super #Bowl
Leave a Reply