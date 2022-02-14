Video: The moment Eminem takes a knee at the Super Bowl

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were the artists who took over the stage at the 56th edition of the Super Bowl.

(Eminem knelt in the Super Bowl: what does it mean?)

As it painted from the beginning, the show was a true tribute to American rap. Initially, Snoop Doggdecked out in a blue suit, and Dr. Dre stole the show with a performance of their hit ‘The Next Episode’.

Then the turn was for Mary J. Blige, who greatly moved the public. But Kendrick Lammar’s performance with ‘Dr. Dre day’ was the one with the best montageaccording to comments on networks.

Eminem followed the rapper trail with his ‘hit’ ‘Lose yourself’ and, beyond his great performance, his image kneeling, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, against racism and police violence, aroused all praise.

From what has been known, the organization of the event would have prohibited that gesture. In fact, in the memory of American football fans is what happened to the ‘quarterback’ Colin Kaepernick, who, after making the same sign in 2016, strangely had his career come to an end.

(In context: Who is Colin Kaepernick, the activist NFL player?)

SPORTS