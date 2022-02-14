This Sunday The Cincinnati Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in their history. They did it in the Super Bowl, the most important game of the National Football League (NFL, for its acronym in English). The Rams were champions after an incredible touchdown with only a minute and a half left.

Despite the fact that he was in the heads of the fans the quarterback duel between Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Joe Burrow of the BengalsFor the majority of the general population, the wave of money that moved around the party is in the mind.

The millionaire that the tickets cost

Tickets to attend Super Bowl LVI are priced from $5,800 to $60,000. A 30-second commercial during the show featuring Snoop Dogg is appraised at an average value of $7 million.

The money that moves around the Super Bowl

$14.6 billion Americans are expected to spend on all kinds of services during the Super Bowl. 1.4 billion chicken wings will be consumed in the game, the US National Chicken Council estimates.

Prizes for winners and losers

In addition to the Vince Lombardi trophy, which honors the first winning coach, and the classic rings, each player of the winning team will receive about 160,000 dollars (630 million pesos). The losers get nearly $85,000 a head.

a tv show

The 2015 Super Bowl, with 114 million viewers, was the most watched broadcast in US history. Second place goes to the 2014 game, with 112 million viewers. This year more than 92 million are predicted.

SPORTS