The act was marked by a speech in defense of the former Lava Jato prosecutor who had his mandate revoked: “Giant injustice”

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) participated this Saturday (May 20, 2023) in the March for Jesus in Curitiba. The act was marked by a speech by Moro in defense of his political ally, who had his mandate revoked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Tuesday (May 16).

Protagonists of the most mediatic phase of Operation Lava-Jato, when Dallagnol was a prosecutor for the MP-PR (Paraná Public Prosecution Service) and Moro was a federal judge, both face processes in the Electoral Justice that question the legitimacy of their candidacies.

In his speech, Moro said that the country is experiencing a period of hatred and resentment. According to the former judge, this feeling is very present in the federal capital and he asked the participants of the event to pray so that the country can move forward.

“I think that this country, unfortunately, is currently experiencing a phase of hatred in the immense heart of some people. So I would like to earnestly ask for prayers for us to keep these bad feelings away from the hearts and minds of people, especially in Brasilia, so that we can move forward.”Moro said.

Then, the senator classified Dallagnol’s impeachment as an injustice, motivated by revenge and rancor: “This man here [Dallagnol] suffered this week a gigantic injustice, and a gigantic injustice, I won’t go into the merits, I won’t criticize anyone, but that I attribute to this feeling of resentment and hatred”.

Brazil needs unity and prayers to remove bad feelings from people’s hearts and minds, especially in Brasília, which has the power to do good and justice for our people. @SF_Moro pic.twitter.com/IIE7vqrcYU — Deltan Dallagnol (@deltanmd) May 20, 2023

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The TSE unanimously decided to revoke the candidacy registration of Deputy Deltan Dallagnol. The deputy has already said he will appeal the decision.

The appeal was filed by the Brasil da Esperança federation (PT-PC do B-PV) in Paraná and by the PMN (National Mobilization Party), but reached the Supreme Electoral Court. The parties questioned the congressman’s clean record, as he responds to administrative processes.

According to the politician, the decision of the TSE was “a mind-reading exercise” and based on “assumptions” that he would commit a crime.

“It’s like I’m being punished for a crime I didn’t commit, but could commit in the future. Or even worse, it’s like I’m being punished for the possibility that, in the future, I’ll be exonerated.”he spoke.