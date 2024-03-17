The MLS has gained a lot of popularity in world football, as they have brought in top players, such as the cases ofand Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to Inter Miami, who have become figures.

That is why the tournament has grown and the fans, every time there is a date, go to the stadiums, fill the stands and cheer on their teams.

Not believing

Something similar happened in the compromise between Chicago and Montreal. The game was played in the 'windy city', as Chicago is known, and was marked by a strange play, which became a goal.

He lost 1-3, but came back and won 4-3 with a goal from Kelly Acosta of almost half the field, in which the wind helped a lot.

A former Los Angeles FC player, Acosta scored his first goal with the Fire shirt and he did it in a way that was as casual as it was spectacular. The idea was a cross, but he hung up on the rival goalkeeper.

The player threw the ball, but the strong wind was his best ally, as it went into the rival goal for the agonizing victory that was recorded in this way in the video.