In Moscow, after three days of voting, polling stations stopped working

In Moscow, after three days of presidential elections, polling stations stopped working – voting centers were closed. At the same time, the issuance of ballots to Muscovites who registered to participate in remote electronic voting on the portal elec.mos.ru stopped.

Russian citizens could vote for one of four candidates: current President Vladimir Putin, State Duma deputy and member of the Communist Party faction Nikolai Kharitonov, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky or member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov.

At the same time, residents of another region – the Kaliningrad region – still have the opportunity to vote for one of the four candidates for the post of head of state. Voting in Kaliningrad and the region, as well as in other regions of Russia, will last until 20:00 local time, however, due to the difference in time zones in Moscow, at the time the last polling stations in Kaliningrad close, it will already be 21:00.

The new head of state, elected following a three-day vote, will rule the country for the next six years, until 2030. This term of office for the head of state has been in effect in Russia since 2012: before that, since 1996, the president was elected for four years. The inauguration of the new head of state will take place on May 7, 2024.