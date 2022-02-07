Monday, February 7, 2022
Video: the dangerous maneuver of the cycling champion that outrages Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
Video: the dangerous maneuver of the cycling champion that outrages Colombia
Photo:

Screenshot

Dumuolin hit the wheel of a truck on the Paisa highway. People remembered Egan's accident.

Not more than 24 hours passed after the big news that Egan Bernal He left the Clinic of the University of La Sabana and the harsh images of his accident became important again in the conversation about the safety of cyclists in Colombia.

This time, all on account of Tom Dumoulin, the Dutch cyclist who is training on Antioquia roads. As seen in a video circulating on social networks, one of his most recent practices could have been the beginning of a new accident.

The dangerous maneuver

In dialogue with several Colombian media, Dumoulin, champion of the Giro d'Italia in 2017, had expressed his sympathy days ago for the passion that the country has for sport. In addition, he stated that, after Egan Bernal's accident, there was no "lived no dangerous experience". Now, from what the footage in question shows, it looks like he may have lived through one.

In the recording of the moment, it is seen how Dumoulin leaves the right lane and leaves behind a dump truck.

In that position, visibility was zero and an unexpected stop or sudden change in speed could have triggered an accident.

Users on social networks have strongly criticized the European cyclist for his maneuver.

SPORTS

