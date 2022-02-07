Bad accident for Federica Panicucci, the photos and her words about the mishap

A bad misadventure is what happened to Federica Panicuccithe presenter of Canale 5. Unfortunately, the bad weather that is causing great inconvenience in Milan and throughout northern Italy, has also caused damage to her and her car.

The woman in some stories about Instagram, she wanted to show the photos and talk about the terrible episode she was a victim of in the last hours. She was so scared in fact she also wanted to add who she is live by a miracle.

The strong gusts of wind are causing great inconvenience to Milan. Two people in fact appear to be hospitalized and also in serious condition.

The host of Morning 5, in some stories on Instragram showed everything that happened to her. She posted the photo of the glass of his car, which was destroyed after a tile fell off the roof of a house. Federica Panicucci also added:

This is the glass from my car, after a tile flew off a roof and hit me full-on. Fortunately, the glass resisted. I am alive by a miracle.

Great fear for Federica Panicucci

Despite the great fear, the misadventure of the presenter did not lead to serious consequences. This is because the glass of his car has resisted and the pieces did not end up inside the vehicle.

Unfortunately, the bad weather that is hitting the city has led to terrible events. In fact, the municipal administration has asked all the inhabitants of do not pass in the streets with trees and near the scaffolding of construction sites.

Due to this strong wind, a 35-year-old worker fell off a scaffold and now it is hospitalized in hospital in serious condition. He suffered trauma and injuries.

In addition, an elderly gentleman is also in the hospital since he remained crushed by a tree during a pruning operation. She reported head trauma, facial trauma and even a broken foot.