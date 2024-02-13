Nowadays it is the most normal thing in the world to see a cow flying through the air in a movie, but in the 90s the iconic scene was out of date. Twister a revolutionary piece of CGI. Whether there will be flying beef in the sequel remains to be seen, but there are certainly plenty of Ram pick-ups in the new film. The first trailer of Twisters see below.

Armed with one-liners such as 'you don't face your fears, you ride them', the protagonists go on the hunt for tornadoes again. And what's scarier than one tornado? That's right, two tornadoes. Hence the film title Twisters, we suspect. The successor to. is due in July 2024 Twister released in theaters in 1996.