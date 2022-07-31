Video: terrible cyclist accident that left the track and fell on fans

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Matt Walls lost control. His accident left eight runners and several fans affected.
July 31, 2022, 11:15 AM
British track cyclist Matt Walls was involved in a stunning accident on Sunday during the Commonwealth Games, when was catapulted into the stands where the audience was sitting at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.
awesome accident
The Olympic champion in the Omnium category was treated for more than forty minutes after the accident, before being transported by ambulance.
Several spectators were also injured by the bicycle and the cyclist.
“Matt is conscious and speaking, as he has been at all times and is being treated at the hospital.”Team England said in a tweet.
Following a crash in the cycling men’s scratch race, Matt Walls has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.
The 24-year-old was trying to avoid other fallen runners in front of him on the track during a qualifying race, but by moving out of the way got caught in the wheel of another bike and was thrown into the stands.
According to witnesses, a man was treated for a cut on his arm and a girl was also treated by doctors.
Qualifying was interrupted after the accident, which involved a total of eight riders, and the public was asked to leave the velodrome. Another British rider, Matt Bostock, also injured during the crash, was taken to hospital with head and shoulder injuries. Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified for causing the first crash.
*With AFP
