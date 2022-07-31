The well-known host of Rai 2 unexpectedly apologizes to her brother and his family in view of the new program that will see her protagonist in September

Elisa Isoardi apologizes to his brother for some of his behaviors that over the years have led to various clashes and conflicts. The famous presenter loved by millions of viewers, on several occasions has shown the most fragile and intimate part of her that has also involved her family.

During her stay on the Island of the Famous, Isoardi herself decided to apologize to her mother in front of all the viewers of Canale 5. This time, however, her statements full of feelings and apologies are addressed to her brother or to the person more important than his life.

The new program conducted by Elisa Isoardi that will tell about Italy through different people and their stories. The latter will have the opportunity to thank or apologize to a loved one.

It is precisely this that prompted the presenter to make a significant apology within the weekly Who. In the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, Elisa wanted to open her heart by sending an important message to her brother.

Elisa Isoardi apologizes to her brother

The famous presenter will thus return in September with the Sunday program ‘I would like to tell you’ which will be broadcast on Rai2. The latter, however, indulged in some important statements in Alfonso Signorini’s weekly, unexpectedly apologizing to her brother.

In fact, Elisa revealed that she had ups and downs with him that led her to heated arguments for which she never really apologized. “I have to apologize to my family, to my brother, because we have often had conflicts. I have to ask her forgiveness for all the times I haven’t answered the phone. Those moments, I realize, will unfortunately never come back ” explains Elisa Isoardi.

The latter has explained on several occasions how strongly she is linked to her family, especially her mother. “It makes me happy to be next to my mother when she needs me, like grandma’s illness”Continues the presenter.

Elisa Isoardi herself explained all her great joy in returning to Rai, proving to be determined and happy to be able to bring a new program of her own.