It’s always an eternal dilemma with these kinds of videos whether we conform to the exemplary role we have or whether we come out that we secretly think it’s kind of cool. Forward: nice drift, well controlled, but maybe not on public days between the rest of the traffic. And don’t shoot us: we are merely the messenger.

In the video below you can see how a BMW M3 (E92) entertains the audience at the famous Brünnchen bend, also known as the YouTube bend. Together with the Karussell, it is the most famous bend on the Nordschleife. A bend where many people take it a little easier, because you know for sure that you will end up on YouTube if you make a blunder. There are hours of failure material to be found on the video site.

This BMW driver also knows very well that he is on the internet, but sees that as motivation to throw his car sideways. The first time (0:55) you could still see it as a fluke, but if he comes drifting along at 4:55 and 6:35 (and 6:10 a bit), you know for sure that he does it on purpose . Just to be clear: it is therefore officially not allowed to drift on the Nordschleife on public days.