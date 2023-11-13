A left footed shot from almost the center of the field Federico Dimarco and a goal from eleven meters by Calhanoglu sealed the victory ofl Inter against Frosinone (1-0). A new blow of the wand from the Italian left winger and the effectiveness of the Turk served to place his leaders in the intense fight that they have had with Juventus for several days for first place in Serie A.

Inter sleeps as leader again. And taking into account the national team break, the victory against Frosinone was presented as one of the most necessary of the season.

Very hard

It was difficult for the Inter team to settle in at home against a recently promoted Frosinone that was not scared by the San Siro despite being the team with the youngest average in the competition. And that is one of his virtues. He plays with self-confidence without looking at the shield or rival shirt of the team he leads. Say Francesco.

So much so that it dislocated Inter for several minutes, also affected by an unusual disconnection from Lautaro in the offensive, this Sunday well stopped by the Frosinone defense.

Federico Dimarco had to appear from his home to make one of those plays that, despite continuing to surprise at San Siro, are now common for this player who always leaves a quality detail that makes the difference.

This time, in the twilight of the first half, a precise hit close to the left white line and from the center of the field that, with all the intention, surpassed Turati to unlock the match.

A Turati who, despite being an Inter fan, even went to the final match of Italian Cup before ‘Fiore’ to cheer from the stands, he remained lying on the grass assimilating the goal he had just conceded and which greatly complicated the possible reward for his team.

The great goal

Especially taking into account that in the first minute of the second half the referee awarded a penalty on Thuram, who has landed on his feet at Inter and has earned the respect and admiration of the fans in a short time, which Calhanoglu effectively converted to put the victory on track in the 48th minute.

A leader’s victory against a dangerous Frosinone that did not lose face of the game and was on the verge of closing the gap with a shot from Cheddira that crashed into the post.

Inter did not allow Frosinone’s uprising and won the match helped by the depth of the squad – diminished, of course, by the losses of Pavard and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado-, closed ranks and kept a clean sheet to seal the victory. Three points that place them at the top of the Italian domestic championship with two points ahead of ‘Juve’. Frosinone remains twelfth, with 15 points.

