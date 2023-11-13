This isn’t the new Lexus LFA, but the new Karma (you know, from the Fisker Karma).

The company behind the Fisker Karma has been defunct for years, but we have two new companies in its place: Fisker and Karma. The new Fisker is led by Henrik Fisker himself, who has again started with a clean slate. Karma Automotive has now continued where the original Fisker left off.

Karma Automotive emerged from the bankrupt Fisker Automotive. They took over the contents and then continued to build the Fisker Karma. Since they had not purchased the rights to the Fisker name, Karma became the brand name instead of the model name.

Electric sports car

So we are talking about that Karma. They now present a car that they developed completely on their own: the Karma Kaveya. This is a real sports car. Unlike the Revero and the original Karma, this is not a hybrid, but a fully electric sports car.

Michelle Christensen

In any case, it is not the looks, because the car is very pleasant to the eye. So they don’t need Henrik Fisker for that. The design was created under the supervision of Michelle Christensen. She was previously responsible for the design of the new one Honda NSX. As the E89 Z4 previously proved: car design can easily be left to women…

A nice design element are the ‘folding headlights’. These don’t flip up, but instead a panel slides in to reveal the headlights. There is also a fold-out spoiler. Everything to keep the basic design as clean as possible.

More than enough power

It is an electric sports car, so of course you can count on more than enough power. The Karma Kaveya gets 1,180 hp, which is distributed over all four wheels. With a 120 kWh battery, an estimated range of 400 km is achievable. The latter is a bit disappointing, given the enormous size of the battery.

Driving prototype

Based on the first images you might be thinking: ‘this is surely another car that only exists on renders?’. However, nothing could be further from the truth, the car was physically unveiled yesterday at the Las Vegas Concours (see above). Moreover, it is not a show model, but actually a driving prototype.

The Karma Kaveya is built in a limited edition. They do not say exactly how large this edition is, only that there are currently 372 left. The price tag is also unknown, but you can reserve it with a $10,000 deposit.

