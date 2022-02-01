Over the course of 24 hours, the Qatrun region in southern Libya turned into a fierce battlefield, during which the Libyan army succeeded in eliminating a highly dangerous cell of the terrorist organization “ISIS”.

The beginning of the battle was with the discovery of traces of the movement of vehicles south of Qatrun by the army, while combing the place.

Tracking down the archeology led to the discovery of the hiding place of the terrorist organization’s elements in Jabal Asida.

The military force clashed with the terrorists, before sending reinforcements to the area and securing air support, to continue the confrontations and hunt down the remnants of the fleeing terrorists.

The confrontations resulted in the killing of 24 members of that cell, including four who blew themselves up before their arrest, while four members of the National Army died.

The south of Libya is a border triangle with Chad and Sudan, which in the past ten years has turned into an important corridor for arms smuggling and human trafficking, and has become one of the most important outlets for illegal immigration to Europe.

The “Sky News Arabia” camera toured the city of Qatrun after the terrorist group was eliminated, to solicit the opinions of citizens about what happened.