The federal government wants to introduce compulsory vaccination for nursing staff in clinics and nursing homes from March 15th. © Symbolic image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

The Patient Protection Foundation is calling for the compulsory corona vaccination for employees of clinics and nursing homes to be postponed. “The vaccination requirement for medical and nursing professions must not be introduced with a crowbar,” said Eugen Brysch, the board member of the Patient Protection Foundation.

“Health authorities, regulatory authorities and employers are unable to implement the mammoth work by March 15 without serious upheaval,” said Brysch. Lauterbach must know that the care of up to 200,000 people in need of care and the sick is in danger. “A delay is urgently needed.”

The law passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat stipulates that employees in facilities with vulnerable people such as nursing homes and clinics must prove by March 15 that they have been vaccinated against Corona or have recovered from an infection – or submit a certificate that they will not be vaccinated be able. Employers must inform the health authorities if this does not happen. However, they complain that they are overwhelmed with the control. (dpa)