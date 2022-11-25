Massachusetts.- One single mother located in Massachusetts, United States, she traveled by plane to meet her ‘cyber boyfriend’ and ended up rejected for using too many filters during their virtual interactions.

This is how the single mother of three children on her TikTok account ‘@ninoska_lamaestra1’, where she explained that it was the man who paid her for the ticket to meet but ultimately did not give her the opportunity to interact in more depth.

Accompanying the clip from the Chinese social network, you can listen to the song ‘Partido en Dos’ by Chuy Lizárraga, used as audio in the app as a trend that talks about love disappointments.

“To the boy who paid me the flight to washington dc and then he didn’t want anything with me after meeting me without filters,” the woman published along with a video in which she is seen walking with a suitcase through an airport corridor.

In the same material, he said he was guilty of what happened for “abuse filters“, although he closed the sentence with the affirmation that he “should have given himself the opportunity” to get to know her more thoroughly to really know what she is like.

More than two thousand comments are divided on the situation: “That’s why I don’t want to know him”, “The important thing is that no one takes the trip away from you…”, “When a man like that if you have a disability really loves you, he’s with you !!”, “that is why one has to be as he is without pretending anything and whoever wants it that way is super they don’t believe”.