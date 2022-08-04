





A surveillance camera recorded the moment a worker hit a car after falling from the 14th floor of a building. The accident occurred on Tuesday morning (02), in the municipality of Itapema, located next to Balneário Camboriú on the coast of Santa Catarina.

According to the information, the man was working on the construction, when he ended up losing his balance and falling off the structure. The drop would be approximately 50 meters. The man fell on a parked car, and it is possible to notice that some debris hits him in the sequence.

According to firefighters, when they arrived at the scene, the man was conscious and oriented, but very agitated, with traumatic brain injury, bleeding wounds on his face and injuries to other parts of the body. He was attended by firefighters and taken to Santo Antonio de Itapema hospital.

During the fall, the man crossed two protective trays that were at the work, breaking a plywood, and ended up falling on the rear window of a car that was parked on the street.







