The Colombian women’s team is already in Costa Rica to play the U-20 World Cup

Colombian women’s U-20 team.
Colombian Football Federation
Colombian women’s U-20 team.
The team prepares for its debut in the tournament.
August 03, 2022, 09:18 PM
The Colombian U-20 Women’s National Team He is already in San José, Costa Rica, where he will face the FIFA World Cup in the category.
A total of 18 players and the entire coaching staff traveled in the afternoon and are already installed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cariari hotel.
On Friday, the players Linda Caicedo, Gabriela Rodríguez and Gisela Robledo will join the group, who were in the CONMEBOL Copa America with the Senior Team, and thus complete the group.
World Cup rosters
n the list are the five youth who were part of the senior team that was runner-up in the women’s Copa América: the goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, the central defender Ángela Barón and the attackers Gisela Robledo, Gabriela Rodríguez and Linda Caicedo.
It should be remembered that the latter was not part, due to injury, of the team that qualified for the World Cup, after finishing second in the South American that was played in Chile in April of this year.
Karla Torres was also included in the list, with an outstanding performance in the U-17 team that qualified for the World Cup in India.
Colombia will debut on August 10, against Germany, in Alajuela. On the 13th they will play against Mexico and on the 17th, against New Zealand, both in San José.
SPORTS
