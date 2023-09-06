The alleged perpetrator of the murder of engineer Mariano Barbieri, Isaías José Suárez, denied being responsible for the crime for which he is accused during his investigative statement. However, new images show him at the scene during the moments before and after the attack that occurred on Wednesday, August 30, with the same clothing with which a witness identified him.

(Do not stop reading: One minute before his murder, an engineer spoke with his partner about his newborn).

Suárez was arrested on Monday in Barrio 31, after investigators obtained information from the dialogue that the alleged perpetrator of the murder had had with other people from that same neighborhood. The young man has a record for robbery, theft and other crimes against property. This was reported to LA NACIÓN by sources with access to the case.

The video that was released in the last few hours is a reconstruction made by the Buenos Aires City Police based on the images they obtained from different security cameras in the area.

Although the suspect denied this afternoon any link to what happened, the key witness in the case – the person who saw the attack while walking his dog in the woods of Palermo and who called 911 to report the violent episode – pointed it out during the line-up as the person who stabbed Barbieri.

Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. See also Tolima vs Nacional: this is how you can buy tickets to see the final Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA Video from La Nación (Argentina) shows the steps followed by the alleged murderer of Mariano Barbieri. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

In the first frame of the compilation made by the police force, the young man is seen, at 10:30 p.m., while he walks and stops for a few seconds in front of a container, then continues the journey through Casares streets and Salguero avenue in another shot. In the last recording, at 11:18 p.m., he can see it when he is walking along the side of the tracks. The Security Minister, Gustavo Coria, warned that the clothes and features correspond to the figure of the attacker. To affirm that, It was based on a reconstruction made by the agency that is now in charge based on information from different cameras, not only from the Buenos Aires government, but also from private buildings.

(In context: Video shows the dramatic last moments of an engineer killed in a cell phone robbery).

Mariano Barbieri was killed that August night at approximately 10:45 p.m. According to his relatives, he had gone to meditate in the Sicilia Square in Palermo when he ran into a criminal who stole his cell phone and stabbed him with a knife. The case had political overtones because it cost the now former Buenos Aires Security Minister, Eugenio Burzaco, who on that same date was on an official trip and was photographed at a US Open match in the United States.

The alleged perpetrator of Mariano’s crime

as posted THE NATIONFrom 2012 to the present, Suárez was arrested 14 times. Most of the time for robbery and theft, some of them armed, committed in the City of Buenos Aires and in the suburbs”, they explained. He was convicted six times. In this case, he denied being the perpetrator of the homicide, but his judicial situation was further jeopardized after the witness to the fact pointed it out in a lineup.

The last moments of the engineer Barbieri.

The suspect, born in Rosario in April 1994, is a homeless person who in 2022 served a seven-month prison sentence for attempted robbery, a ruling in which he was declared a repeat offender. This year he received another sentence for injuries, this time six months. While he was detained, he burned a mattress in the cell. “I wanted to take my life”, was the explanation that was exposed in the prosecution for “aggravated damage” issued on April 20 by the federal criminal and correctional court No. 3 of Morón, a situation that was confirmed by the Federal Chamber of Saint Martin on June 15.

(You can read: A young man who owed 15 days of rent was attacked with a gun; he lost one of his eyes).

This sentence for injuries was accepted by Suárez in an abbreviated trial that was approved before the criminal misdemeanor and misdemeanor first instance court No. 31: it was due to the attack that, in December last year, suffered a woman who had been His couple. On that occasion, the victim was hit with an iron, also in villa 31.

How was the murder of Barbieri

In a reconstruction carried out by this outlet, it was learned that, after stabbing civil engineer Mariano Barbieri, the murderer walked from Plaza Sicilia to Villa 31. When he arrived at the Retiro neighborhood and ran into some neighbors, the alleged murderer began to speak and even said: “I went to steal it, my hands stopped and I had to punch it.”

This is how the detectives of the City Police were able to reconstruct it, who during the last days toured villa 31 in search of the suspect in the homicide, murdered last Wednesday night.

“Since the end of last week, we had the information that the murderer had gone in the direction of Villa 31 after the murder. But the rains last Saturday and Sunday meant that the suspects did not leave the places where they stopped. One of them talked a lot about the crime with his neighbors. That information reached the investigators. Yesterday, without rain, they went out to cardboard and were arrested”, a qualified source in the case had told LA NACIÓN.

(You may be interested in: Two murders in Argentina: origin of the use of fingerprints to solve crimes).

This Monday, they arrested the two suspects who were later investigated by judge Yamile Bernan and by prosecutor Marcelo Munilla Lacasa.

“The murderer of Barbieri, after discarding the murder weapon, walked at a hurried pace in the direction of villa 31 where, as soon as he arrived, he began to refer to the murder. He even told some neighbors: “I went to steal it, my hands stopped and I had to punch him,” a qualified source of the investigation told LA NACIÓN.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA