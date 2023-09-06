What a scare in Barcelona

In the last few hours, the wait for the appointment with the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Rivierascheduled this weekend on the circuit of Misano Adriatic. The emotions that are being experienced these days are slowly disposing of the great fear that was experienced last weekend in Barcelona, ​​with the terrible accident in which the two Ducati riders were involved: Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia.

The consequences of falls

While the former unfortunately suffered a fracture in his left hand and ankle, the reigning world champion was out miraculously unharmed from a bad fall that occurred a few moments after the start. After being thrown from his Desmosedici, the Piedmontese rider was hit in the legs by Binder’s motorcycle, who could do nothing to prevent the incident. However, after the initial scare, the #1 was not found to have any fractures, even if the bruises are still questioning his participation in the race.

Paolo Simoncelli’s point of view

An accident therefore very ugly to see, even more for the dynamics that sadly recalled the one that took the life of the late Marco Simoncelli in 2011 at Sepang. Several people commented on the episode in Barcelona, ​​but the analysis that most touched the hearts of fans was precisely that of Paul Simoncellifather of the late ‘sic’ and founder of the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, present in Moto3 and MotoE: “I would like to express my thoughts on the MotoGP race – he wrote on his blog – In my opinion we have to thank Bastianini’s mistake if Bagnaia emerged practically unscathed from the frightening accident. You will find it strange, but think about it: if Enea hadn’t somehow reduced the leading group Pecco was in charge of, the risk of investing him at least a second time would have risen drastically. Luckily she went well and I send a hug to both of you for a speedy recovery. We all know that where there’s speed there’s danger, but motorcycling is passion and you can’t stop it. With a dizzying Moto3 and half a miracle in MotoGP we just have to thank and savor this moment. They are rare, but they exist… and if we close our eyes for a moment, it’s already Misano”. A circuit, the latter named above all in memory of his son, who died at the age of 24 in Sepang in Malaysia in 2011 run over by Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi, who suddenly found themselves in front of Simoncelli’s bike clinging to his Honda that cut off the road to the riders who arrived following a completely unnatural trajectory.