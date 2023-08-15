Video: shocking accident sowed panic in a motorcycle race in Valledupar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pictures of the accident.
Screenshots
Pictures of the accident.
One of the motorcyclists ran over another. They report that a motorcycle caught fire.
The third valid of the Caribbean Regional Motorcycle Championship was affected by a series of accidents that spread panic among some of the attendees.
In the middle of the day developed in the Garupal neighborhood, in Valledupar, several falls stood out, almost inherent to the practice of the sport. However, he highlighted shocking accident in which one of the pilots ran over anotherwho had previously suffered a fall with another runner.
In addition, they report that a motorcycle caught fire.
Motorcyclist passes over another in the middle of the race
As seen in the video of the moment, one of the drivers in the race suffered a collision with another competitor.
While they were barely recovering from the incident, while they were both on the ground, another of the motorcyclists, at full speed, did not notice and passed over the most affected.
In the clip of what happened, panic and the desire to care for the wounded can be perceived.
As reported by the César Motorcycling League, which organized the valid one this Sunday, The affected pilot remains stable at a Valledupar medical center. At the moment, it has been confirmed that he has a fractured clavicle.
Pending more details, they have also shared a video of the race on social networks, with which they denounce that a motorcycle caught fire at the event.
