Tragedy in the Dominican Republic: several buildings collapsed after an explosion

An explosion registered on the afternoon of this Monday, August 14, took away the tranquility of the province of San Cristobal, in the Dominican Republic.

The explosion, which occurred in an establishment located near a shopping center, caused the collapse of several buildings.

The explosion was so strong that a fire broke out which caused trails of smoke that spread throughout almost the entire area.

The San Cristóbal fire brigade and the 9-1-1 National Emergency Attention and Security System are present in the area to extinguish the flames.

In the Dominican Republic, a strong explosion was reported in the San Cristóbal market. According to preliminary data, at least three buildings collapsed, more than 15 vehicles destroyed, several deaths and injuries with burns. pic.twitter.com/dNAyzP608f — D’Una Newspaper (@periodicodeuna) August 14, 2023

In the videos published on social networks, it is observed the inhabitants trying to evacuate the placeMany of the buildings have no windows and there are huge mountains of rubble.

According to statements by the Police spokesman, Víctor Garcés to the local media outlet ‘Hoy’, in the center of lto explosion there were some gas tanks, however, the information could not be confirmed. The official described the noise “like a tremor”.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL