A threesome resulted in pregnancy after a woman gave her husband an affair with another for their anniversarywhich ended in “the guest” ending up pregnant.

It was through TikTok where the couple made up of Jess and Stephen DeMarco, 32 and 35 years old, shared with their followers their experience in their unusual lifestyle that is based on maintaining a polyamorous relationship.

This way of managing their relationship arose because Jess missed having sex with women. due to her bisexual orientation, so after presenting the option to her husband and he accepted, they began looking for a woman who could be part of their relationship.

The couple explained to their more than 623 thousand followers that having an open relationship has managed to keep their relationship as a pillar, however contrary to what many might think about the pregnancy, Jess and Stephen took it in the best way.

In a video that reached more than 5 million views, the happy couple can be seen as they hug and celebrate, although in the end Jess acts as if it bothers him.

“I gave my husband a trio for our anniversary (…) and as a result, got her pregnant, since we don’t have kids” can be read in the description within the video.

Jess was quick to explain that it doesn’t bother her since, “we’re cops. So she is also her man”, even if there is no legal marriage involved, as they told the news website News24.

In the interview, the couple explained that the three of them usually do everything together, be it sleeping, watching a movie or going into the jacuzzi, but they also give each other the freedom to decide if they prefer to rest separately or not go out with the others.

“We had a conversation about rule setting and how we wanted to date other women”, Jess clarified about the beginning of polyamory “we went out with about five or six different women as long-term relationships but we had many first dates with women with whom we did not connect”.

Jess and Stephen claimed they dated more than 100 women in 10 years until they found the perfect woman to join their relationship, since then they said their relationship improved as well as their sex life.

“Love multiplies in a poly relationship” they pointed out, they also dream of having a family life with their girlfriend despite not having the support of Jess’s family.