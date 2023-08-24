Thursday, August 24, 2023
Video: Scandalous, América players fight with the Barranquilla police

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Scandalous, América players fight with the Barranquilla police

America

America and the fight with the police.

America and the fight with the police.

It happened after the match against Junior.

After the 4-3 defeat against Junior from Barranquilla, the players of América de Cali they experienced moments of chaos and clashed with members of the city police.

outside the stadium Metropolitan an event occurred in which members of the Barranquilla police ended up confronting several soccer players from the Valle del Cauca club.
(Junior’s incredible victory: he got up from 0-3 against América and turned it around)

hard confrontation

With no official version of what happened on Wednesday night, it was said that there was an attempt to steal a mobile device from one of the América players.

There the players complained about the lack of police assistance, and one of the members would have taken out his bolillo, a gesture that was taken as a provocation.

Adrian Ramos, A reference to America, he recorded a video in which he accused the police of having mistreated several of his colleagues.

As for the game, Junior went from humiliation to euphoria in 45 minutes. From losing 0-3 at home against América and suffering against a team that clearly dominated him, he went on to a dominant second half, in which he turned the score around in a game with four penalties and many errors.
(Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso: they filter the leader’s desperate conversation)

