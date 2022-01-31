Michoacán.- A video has gone viral on social networks where a man who was riding a motorcycle together with his family decides to abandon them and run away so that the police do not catch him in the municipality of Michoacán. Apatzingan, Michoacan.

The recording shows how the alleged thief, his wife and son are riding a motorcycle that has been reported stolen, until he loses control of the vehicle on a dirt road and they fall.

The man does not think twice and runs away, leaving his little son and his wife in the place, who get up as best they can and at the same time the woman yells at the man.

“Go to the see…”, the woman yells at the man as she picks up her little son who cries from the beatings and asks him to calm down “calm down, calm down, nothing happens”.

After the fall of the family, a patrol passes at full speed that stops a meter later and at that moment the video is cut, until now it is unknown if the subject was detained by the authorities.