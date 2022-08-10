Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Video: Saudi ambassador died suddenly while giving a speech

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in World
Diplomat suddenly dies giving a speech

The man’s name was Muhammad Al-Qahtani.

The man’s name was Muhammad Al-Qahtani.

The diplomat was recorded by the attendees of the place. The reason for the death is still unknown.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador Muhammad Al-Qahtani was killed while giving a speech during the Arab-African conference, which was carried out in Cairo, Egypt.

The incident occurred this Tuesday, August 9, when the diplomat was making a speech. In fact, It was the same attendees who were at the meeting who managed to record the moment.

The dramatic sequence was shared on social networks and it did not take long for the Arab press to go viral.

As can be seen in the images, the man seemed to be lucid while saying his speech.

However, after praising the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in which he describes him as “a dean of humanity and a man of peace”, Muhammad Al-Qahtani suddenly faints and falls to the ground.

The people who were at the conference were stunned to see what happened and ran to help him.

For now, the reasons for the death are unknown. However, the mysterious death is under investigation.

Israeli Army Strikes Palestinian Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza

Video: a man dies after being sucked into a swimming pool in Israel

See also  Changes in Spanish immigration law will allow foreigners to work and reside

Two European tourists die in shark attack in Egypt

Trends WEATHER

