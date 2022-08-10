Video: Saudi ambassador died suddenly while giving a speech

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The man’s name was Muhammad Al-Qahtani.
Twitter: @JimmyGambler / @AbdullahElshrif
The man’s name was Muhammad Al-Qahtani.
The diplomat was recorded by the attendees of the place. The reason for the death is still unknown.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 09, 2022, 10:02 PM
Saudi Arabian Ambassador Muhammad Al-Qahtani was killed while giving a speech during the Arab-African conference, which was carried out in Cairo, Egypt.
The incident occurred this Tuesday, August 9, when the diplomat was making a speech. In fact, It was the same attendees who were at the meeting who managed to record the moment.
The dramatic sequence was shared on social networks and it did not take long for the Arab press to go viral.
(Keep reading: Israel blames Islamic Jihad for deaths in Gaza.)
As can be seen in the images, the man seemed to be lucid while saying his speech.
However, after praising the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in which he describes him as “a dean of humanity and a man of peace”, Muhammad Al-Qahtani suddenly faints and falls to the ground.
The people who were at the conference were stunned to see what happened and ran to help him.
(Also read: Khaled Mansur, important leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fell).
For now, the reasons for the death are unknown. However, the mysterious death is under investigation.
مع إنهم كلهم أنيل من بعض لكن يتكلم عن بن زايد
“سَتُكْتَبُ شَهَٰدَتُهُمْ وَيُسْـَٔلُونَ” pic.twitter.com/Suzl6R3t6W
— jimmy gambler (@JimmyGambler) August 9, 2022
More news
Israeli Army Strikes Palestinian Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza
Video: a man dies after being sucked into a swimming pool in Israel
Two European tourists die in shark attack in Egypt
Trends WEATHER
August 09, 2022, 10:02 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Saudi #ambassador #died #suddenly #giving #speech
Leave a Reply